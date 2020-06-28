Sections
Govt school teachers in Punjab can apply for national awards by July 6

Jun 28, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

Interested principals of government schools and their regular staff have been asked to apply for national awards. The last date to register online for the awards at the website, mhrd.gov.in, is July 6.

Disclosing this in a letter, director, public instructions (DPI) secondary, Sukhjeetpal Singh, Punjab, said the ministry of human resources and development has launched the web portal for self-nomination by teachers to acknowledge the unique contribution of teachers for improving the quality of education and enriching lives of students.

It has been stated in the letter that education administrators, inspectors of education and staff, training institutes, contractual teachers and shiksha mitras, retired teachers are not eligible to apply for the awards.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “We have sent the letter to principals so that teachers can apply for the awards. As per directions, members of the district selection committee will verify the facts and information provided by the applicants.”



She said after a detailed evaluation of applications, the district selection committee will shortlist three names and forward these to the state selection committee through the online portal between July 12 to July 21.

The committee will get 9 days to shortlist the names of teachers/principals and forward them to an independent national jury by July 31, she added.

The selection process by the jury will start on August 6 and names will be finalised till August 14 through a video conference.

Last year, from Punjab, Amarjeet Singh, lone science teacher of Government Senior Secondary School, Ranghrial village of Mansa district, received the national award on Teacher’s Day. He transformed four remote schools in Mansa and got funds from the Zila Parishad and others for the facelift of schools.

In 2018, Kirandeep Singh, a mathematics teacher of the Government Senior Secondary School, Sihora, Ludhiana, received the national award for his contribution in the field of education.

He has set up a maths hub, a maths park, created interesting modules, to make students enjoy the subject and excel in it.

