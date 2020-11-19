Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Govt schools in HP to conduct online exams for Classes 9 to 12 from Dec 1

Govt schools in HP to conduct online exams for Classes 9 to 12 from Dec 1

Students will be sent question papers locked with a password on WhatsApp.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Second term examinations of Classes 9 to 12 of government schools will be conducted online from December 1 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The state’s education department has released the examination datasheet.

Students will be sent question papers locked with a password on WhatsApp and they will have to click the pictures of their answer sheets after completing the exam within the allotted time. Students will have to send the answer sheets to teachers via WhatsApp. For students who do not have a mobile phone, question papers will be sent to their doorstep.

Parents and guardians will be entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the students during the examination

Examinations of Classes 9 and 10 will start from December 1 and will conclude on December 8 while examinations of students who have opted for the arts and commerce stream will start on December 1 and will conclude on December 9. Examinations of the science stream students will conclude on December 8.

The results will be declared on December 30.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
Nov 19, 2020 21:09 IST
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Nov 19, 2020 21:17 IST
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Nov 19, 2020 18:37 IST
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Nov 19, 2020 20:29 IST

latest news

CPI(M) slams HP govt for failure to control Covid-19 spread
Nov 19, 2020 21:19 IST
Women form only 25 pc of India’s workforce against 49 pc globally: Wadhwani Foundation
Nov 19, 2020 21:18 IST
Govt schools in HP to conduct online exams for Classes 9 to 12 from Dec 1
Nov 19, 2020 21:18 IST
Build a vaccine architecture
Nov 19, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.