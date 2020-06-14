Govt schools in Ludhiana register 9% increase in enrolment of new students

Sections
Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:51 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Last year, the schools had 1,25,118 students and now the strength of these schools has increased to 1,35,967 students. (HT FILE)

The district education department and government school principals have been working hard to achieve the target of 15% increase in the enrolment of students in their schools.

Till Saturday, over 10,849 new students had been enrolled in the 533 government middle, high and senior secondary schools of the district, registering an increase of 9%.

Last year, the schools had 1,25,118 students and now the strength of these schools has increased to 1,35,967 students.

To motivate school heads, district education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur, along with deputy DEOs, is holding meetings regularly to know the update of the increase in the enrolment in schools.



The data, shared by schools with the district education office, reveals that the government senior secondary school (multipurpose) tops the list with enrolling 905 new students in Classes 6 to 12.

The school had 1,700 students till last year and, with new students admitted to different classes, the strength of the school has reached 2,605. School principal Navdeep Romama said, “We have received an overwhelming response from students and daily we are enrolling 50 new students. The response is more for admission in Classes 11 and 12. We require 15 more teachers to teach students as the strength of the school is increasing and, to provide quality education, more teachers are needed.”

The second in the list is government senior secondary school, Basti Jodhewal. The school has enrolled 327 new students in this academic session. Earlier, the school had 1,239 students and now the strength is 1,566.

At the government senior secondary school, Sekhewal, 320 new students have registered. School principal, Naresh Kumar, said, “Over 300 students from private schools have enrolled in the new academic session. The online classes on television for students have made a difference and many parents have admitted their wards in government schools. Nine new classrooms have been constructed and we will have enough rooms to accommodate students. We require more teachers and a demand has been sent to the DEO.”

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “Due to efforts of school principals and teachers the enrolment in government schools has increased. We will achieve the target of 15% this month. Many students from private schools have enrolled in our schools and all of them have been asked to attend online classes daily on television.”

