Graft case: Former HP health director sent to 5-day police custody

A local court here on Tuesday sent Himachal Pradesh’s director of health services Dr Ajay Gupta to 5-day police custody in connection with a graft case.

He was produced in the court of Arvind Malhotra, the district and session judge (forest) Shimla. Vigilance sleuths have also sent Gupta’s mobile phone for forensic investigation. He will be questioned again on various purchases made by his department during his tenure.

His arrest on Wednesday night came following the surfacing of an audio in which he was purportedly heard seeking a bribe of ₹5 lakh. Searches were conducted in the office and residence of Ajay Gupta under the supervision of SP SIU Shalini Agnihotri and certain documents were seized pertaining to various purchases made by the health department. He has been placed under suspension by the state government.

He was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Due to low blood sugar and hypertension, he was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. He was discharged on Monday and taken to the prison subsequently.