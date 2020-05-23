Graft case: Vigilance sleuths probe political links of HP’s director health services

Four days after Himachal Pradesh’s director of health services Dr Ajay Gupta was arrested in ₹5 lakh graft case, the Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Bureau is now investigating his political links, officials said on Saturday.

His arrest on Wednesday night came following the surfacing of an audio in which he was purportedly heard seeking a bribe of ₹5 lakh. Searches were conducted in the office and residence of Ajay Gupta under the supervision of SP SIU Shalini Agnihotri and certain documents were seized pertaining to various purchases made by the health department. He has been placed under suspension by the state government.

The vigilance sleuths on Friday identified the other person who was in conversation with Gupta in the audio clip. He is stated to be a supplier of medical products based in Chandigarh. The person hails from Renuka in the Sirmaur district and works as a frontman for medical equipment suppliers in Punjab.

According to the officials, he is said to have political links that are also being probed by the vigilance sleuths. Reportedly the middleman had been in constant touch with the health officials and is said to be close to high profile political leaders.

The person, according to the sleuths, has been identified as Prithi Singh who had made several calls to bureaucrats and the political leaders on the day vigilance sleuths arrested Gupta after his audio clip surfaced, said the officials.

Gupta who was to superannuate from his post had constantly been trying to seek an extension of the service period. It is reliably learned that Gupta had even approached many leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and also visited its office in Deep Kamal to meet the top rung leadership a few days before his arrest. Vigilance sleuths found that Gupta also made several calls to BJP leaders snd officials working in the secretariat.

The Vigilance Bureau also froze bank accounts of Gupta and his 19 relatives and seized several documents and ₹20,000 from his residence.