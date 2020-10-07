Sections
Graft: Mohali SSP suspends Lalru SHO

He is accused of seeking ₹3.28-lakh bribe from a trader

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Mohali police department on Tuesday suspended the Lalru station house officer, who has been accused of seeking ₹3.28-lakh bribe from a trader.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said that after receiving a written complaint, he had called SHO Gurcharan Singh to his office, but he failed to turn up, following which the suspension orders were issued.

The complainant stated that he makes garlands of currency notes for weddings, and gets new notes from Delhi through government bus drivers.

On Monday, the SHO stopped a bus and detained the driver and conducter carrying the consignment, even as they had valid receipts. Later, the cop allegedly demanded ₹3.28 lakh to release them.

“We have initiated a departmental inquiry,” said the SSP.

