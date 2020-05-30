Sections
Home / Cities / Graft: Shimla court grants bail to suspended health director

Graft: Shimla court grants bail to suspended health director

A court here on Saturday granted bail to suspended state health services director Ajay Kumar Gupta.He was arrested by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau on graft charges on May 20,...

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A court here on Saturday granted bail to suspended state health services director Ajay Kumar Gupta.

He was arrested by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau on graft charges on May 20, after an audio clip of him allegedly asking for ₹5 lakh bribe had surfaced online.

Special judge Arvind Malhotra granted him conditional bail after hearing the arguments of public prosecutor Sandeep Atri and defence counsel Kashmir Singh Thakur. He directed Gupta to submit surety and personal bonds of ₹2 lakh each, besides prohibiting him from influencing or talking to any witnesses, and cooperating with the investigation agency.

Gupta, who is due to retire on Sunday, is accused of seeking bribe against a purchase of healthcare equipment by his department.



Gupta was on five-day police custody till May 30 after initially being remanded to five-day judicial custody following his arrest.

He was suspended by the state government following his arrest. Earlier seeking his bail, Thakur argued that the investigators were yet to question Prithvi Singh, who is reportedly a liasioning officer of Punjab’s Dera Bassi-based firm Bio Aid and allegedly recorded the audio, in which he can be heard discussing the handover of ₹5 lakh with Gupta.

The health scam took a political turn on May 27, when state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal resigned from his post, saying he was doing so to ensure a proper investigation into the case of alleged corruption by the director.

In a resignation letter sent to BJP president J P Nadda, Bindal said he was tendering his resignation on high moral grounds as some people were dragging the party’s name in the alleged corruption by the health official.

Defence counsel Thakur argued in the court that purchase of any medical equipment was not made at his client Gupta’s instance. The secretary was aware about the purchase and the order was made by the deputy director, he argued.

Seeking Gupta’s bail, Thakur stated that his retirement is due on Sunday.

Continuing his submissions on the vigilance bureau’s behalf, public prosecutor Atri sought his police custody. The case is serious and if the quality of personal protection equipment (PPE) is compromised, it may endanger the lives of frontline coronavirus warriors, he said.

When asked what evidence the prosecution has against the accused, the public prosecutor stated that the audio clip and documents establishing that the payment was made based on his signatures and the work order was issued by him.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab extends lockdown till June 30 with ‘certain relaxations’
May 30, 2020 22:22 IST
Unable to find work in lockdown, MP man killed by wife; 2 held
May 30, 2020 22:17 IST
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown
May 30, 2020 22:15 IST
1,400-bedded Covid Care Centre operationalised in Chennai
May 30, 2020 22:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.