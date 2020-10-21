Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Grand celebrations on J&K Accession Day this year: BJP

Grand celebrations on J&K Accession Day this year: BJP

This year, there will be grand celebrations on the Accession Day of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, said J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina...

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

This year, there will be grand celebrations on the Accession Day of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, said J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina here on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of district presidents and district ‘prabharis’ at the party headquarters, Raina said, “This time, the day holds a great significance after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. It will be the first time that the day will be celebrated with joy.”

“The region is set to celebrate the occasion like August 15 and every BJP leader and activist will make efforts to make it a grand celebration,” Raina added.

He said that senior ministers from Centre may also address them on the occasion as it is a “special occasion for people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”.

Raina said BJP will celebrate this day in the form of a grand rally, both physical and virtual in nature, and programmes will be organised in every district.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Oct 21, 2020 21:44 IST
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Oct 21, 2020 20:41 IST
IPL live score: KKR get two quick wickets but RCB firmly in control
Oct 21, 2020 22:04 IST
Sindh Police chief kidnapping plot by Rangers fans Pakistan political crisis
Oct 21, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Air quality plunges to ‘very poor’ in parts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Gr Noida, ‘poor’ in Ghaziabad
Oct 21, 2020 22:04 IST
GMCH Jammu principal shifted, HoD microbiology to hold charge
Oct 21, 2020 22:02 IST
655 more people recover from Covid in J&K
Oct 21, 2020 22:01 IST
Grand celebrations on J&K Accession Day this year: BJP
Oct 21, 2020 22:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.