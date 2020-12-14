National Family Health Survey - 5 (2019-2020)

Fieldwork for the survey was conducted from June 19, 2019 to December 30, 2019 by Indian Institute of Health Management Research in the state

(data for Pune district)

Information gathered from

786 households

832 women

140 men

Indicators/NFHS-5 (2019-20)/ NFHS-4 (2015-16)

Population and Household Profile

Female population age 6 years and above who ever attended school (%)== 84.8== 82.3

Population below age 15 years (%) 22.8 ==21.5

Sex ratio of the total population (females per 1,000 males) 918== 924

Sex ratio at birth for children born in the last five years (females per 1,000 males) 873==927

Data shows that there is drastic fall in female sex ratio in past three years

Current use of family planning methods (currently married women age 15–49 years)

Any method (%) 57.8== 70.6

Any modern method 6 (%) 55.9==69.8

Female sterilization (%) 43.3==55.5

Data also states that the percentage of married women who used any of the modern methods of family planning has also reduced in the district