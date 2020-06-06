Sections
Home / Cities / Grateful, ITBP band plays for healthcare staff at Ludhiana civil hospital

Grateful, ITBP band plays for healthcare staff at Ludhiana civil hospital

Pay gratitude to doctors and other staff for battling the Covid-19 war from the forefront

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

ITBP personnel performing for the healthcare staff at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Expressing gratitude to doctors and other healthcare staff battling the Covid-19 war, the band team of ITBP 26th Battalion, Baddowal, gave a performance at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday.

Battalion Commandant Sudesh Kumar Drall honoured the doctors and other staff members in the presence of civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

Drall said, “The motive of band performance was to express gratitude to the health staff, motivate the Covid-19 positive patients and spread awareness among others to keep themselves and society safe from this deadly infection.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Working out in open, gym owners in Ludhiana demand permission to resume business
Jun 06, 2020 21:02 IST
After Covid-19 subs, Atherton bats for ‘Hospital Substitutes’
Jun 06, 2020 20:58 IST
Details of 35 schools set up as exam centres in Ludhiana not updated on PSEB portal
Jun 06, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials and all the latest news
Jun 06, 2020 20:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.