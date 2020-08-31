Sections
Home / Cities / Greater Noida: 11 foreign nationals arrested for organising party

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Greater Noida: Police on early Sunday arrested 11 foreign nationals, including four women, for organising an in-house party allegedly in violation of Covid-19 norms.

According to the police, a group of African nationals gathered at a house in Greater Noida on Saturday night and started drinking and making noise which is also a violation of Section 144 CrPC enforced in the district.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that local people informed the police that around 40 to 50 foreigners were having a late night party in a single storey house in UPSIDC Colony. “When a police team from Surajpur reached the spot, some of the suspects started to escape by jumping the boundary wall. The police managed to arrest seven men and four women,” he said.

The police have also seized seven cars and about 300 liquor bottles from the spot. The suspects are from Nigeria, Cameroon, Zambia and Uganda, the police said.



Some of these suspects are students and others are involved in business, the police said, adding that they are residents of different residential societies in Greater Noida, and had gathered at the house to join the party.

Chander said that the suspects were flouting weekend lockdown norms by organising the party. The police also got medical examination of the suspects conducted and the reports are awaited.

A case has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 60 of the Excise Act.

“The arrested persons were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said the DCP.

