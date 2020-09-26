Greater Noida authority wants registry office back in Gamma 2

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has requested the Uttar Pradesh stamp and registration department to shift the property registration office back to the city’s sector Gamma-II. Authority officials said that property buyers are facing inconvenience as the new office is located about 30 km away in densely populated Dadri tehsil.

On September 3, the registration department issued an order, starting execution of property registries or tripartite lease-deed in order to transfer properties, including flats, shops or plots, at the respective tehsil offices instead of offices at non-tehsil buildings. The decision came in response to a demand raised by the Dadri tehsil from the UP stamps and registration department located in Lucknow.

“We have requested the commissioner (stamp), UP, to shift the registry office back to Greater Noida’s sector Gamma-II because our property buyers are facing inconvenience. We hope that the office will be soon shifted to the old place, where it was operational. The authority staff, along with property buyers, have to be present in the registry office for tripartite sub-lease deed or registry, and reaching the old office was convenient,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The registration department’s assistant inspector general in Gautam Budh Nagar, SK Tripathi, said, “The department took the decision of shifting the registry office from sector Gamma-II to Dadri Tehsil as per the rules. If the Greater Noida authority wants it back from Dadri tehsil to sector Gamma-II near its office, then it should get the decision done from the state government. We will follow that.”

In 1995, the state government had set up a property registry office at sector Gamma-II so that property buyers from newly developed urban areas, including group housings, do not need to travel to Dadri tehsil for the job required to transfer the property title.

“The decision to shift the registry office was contrary to the government’s plan to provide the ease to customers or the investors,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of Noida Extension flat owners’ welfare association.

Developers have also requested the state government to allow registry at the old office in sector Gamma-II. “The government should shift back the registry office in sector Gamma-II because it will be in favour of the homebuyers and the real estate sector. The state government should provide as much comfort to the investors as it can to encourage the growth,” said Abhay Kumar, chairman and managing director, Griha Pravesh Buildteck Pvt Ltd, a realty firm.