Greater Noida: Cop arrested for firing shots in air

Greater Noida: A 48-year-old policeman was arrested on Friday for allegedly firing two shots in the air from his licensed revolver at his house in Janta Flats in the Ecotech 3 area. Local people panicked and informed the police about the matter, a senior official said.

The suspect, Jitendra Kumar, was attached to the office of deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) in Surajpur.

The incident took place at 11.30pm on Thursday. Harish Chander, DCP, Central Noida, said that a team from Sector Ecotech 3 police station was immediately sent to the spot.

“Some local people had gathered there after hearing the shots. The police team detained Kumar, who was drunk at that time. The police recovered his licenced revolver from his possession,” he said.

During interrogation, Kumar told the police that he was testing if the revolver was working, said Chander. Kumar’s family lives in the police lines while he had gone to his flat in the society in Greater Noida.

The police took suo motu cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR against the suspect under sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 30 (misusing a firearm) of the Arms Act.

“The constable was suspended with immediate effect. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We are also sending a report to get his arms licence cancelled,” the DCP added.