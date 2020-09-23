Sections
Greater Noida: Drunk man barges inside home; three women injured

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police registered a case against a man who allegedly barged into his neighbour’s house and attacked three women in Kasna on Tuesday evening.

The suspect was identified as Rishi Chaprana, a resident of Kasna area. The victims alleged that Chaprana was inebriated at the time of incident.

The complainant Wasim Khan said that Chaprana arrived at his home at around 6.10 pm. “He lives in the neighbourhood. He started abusing me without any provocation. When I resisted, he barged into the house and started abusing my family members,” he said.

Vivek Trivedi, SHO Site V police station, said that although both complaint and suspect knew each other, they had no grudge. “Primary investigation shows that the suspect was inebriated. First, the suspect scuffled with Khan. When Khan’s family members rushed to intervene, the suspect hit them with a bunch of keys on their faces,” he said.

Khan’s wife Samina and two other women suffered injuries to their faces. They informed police but the suspect managed to escape. The police reached the spot and sent the three women to a private hospital for medical treatment. Later, they were discharged from the hospital.

Trivedi said that case has been registered against the suspect under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 504 (intentional insult) of IPC. “The suspect is a scrap dealer. We sent a police team to his home, but he is absconding. We have launched a search to arrest the suspect,” he said.

