Greater Noida: Fringe group members protest outside mobile factory, booked

Greater Noida: Members of a fringe group on Saturday afternoon protested outside a manufacturing plant of Oppo mobile phone firm demanding closure of operations, days after at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Ladakh’s Galwan valley in a stand-off with Chinese troops. The protesters were booked by the district police.

There was no response from Oppo to an email by HT by the time this story was published.

Volunteers and members of the Hindu Raksha Dal protested outside the plant for more than two hours. “We even requested the government to shut down all Chinese companies in the country which should be a lesson to China who will think before any attacks on our country,” said Pinky Chaudhary, president, Hindu Raksha Dal. The volunteers claimed that the protest was conducted while maintaining norms of social distancing. They put on symbolic locks on the company’s gates. A police team was later rushed. “There were many people. Local cops rushed to maintain public order. The group gave their memorandum to ACP after which they left,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP, zone 3.

Taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, Ecotech 1 police registered a case against the protesters under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC as the protest was in violation of IPC Section 144 imposed till June 30