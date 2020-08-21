Greater Noida: Good Samaritans come together to feed stray animals amid pandemic

Greater Noida: A group of Good Samaritans in Greater Noida have been feeding a langur, some monkeys, ducks, fishes, cows, dogs and other stray animals since in the initial stages of the lockdown. Every morning, they fill their cars with bread, milk, bananas, mangoes, fodder, fruits, etc., and visit the Jaitpur village temple near Greater Noida authority’s office. The temple has some dense trees and a pond spread over 20 acres where stray animals, birds and fish live. The residents say that when they reach the area, the fauna flock towards them every morning, and that this has become a routine. They have been feeding the stray animals for over four months, they said.

Harinder Bhati, a resident of Sector Beta – 1, said: “When the lockdown began, the shops and markets were closed and people shunted themselves indoors. Some also lost their jobs. So we started a community kitchen and helped them. But soon we realised that if people are facing so much difficulty, then the stray animals’ survival would be an even worse deal. We then decided to feed them every morning,” he said.

A group of 8-10 volunteers, under the banner of Active Citizens’ Team [ACT], identified the Jaitpur village temple which has a sprawling landscape with dense trees and a pond. Sardar Manjeet Singh, another ACT member, said that there is one langur, around 150 monkeys, 50 ducks, 15 dogs, 20 stray cows, and scores of fishes in the pond.

“We are locals and we know that stray animals live in this area. Every morning we pack our car with fruits, milk and eatables and come to this spot. The monkeys, cows and other animals flock to us as soon as we reach here. We have developed a good bonding with the animals and they now identify us and our vehicle. They feel good when we visit here,” he said.

Pooran Singh, temple priest, keeps the langur in the temple premise while the other animals freely move in the green patches.

Raisuddin Siddiqui, who runs a tailoring shop in Jagat Farm, is another volunteer. “Human beings can express their needs and desires through words but animals can’t. At this difficult time of coronavirus and lockdown, people should help each other and also feed stray animals around their neighbourhood,” he said.

It costs around Rs 1,500 per day to feed the animals, and the Good Samaritans bear it. Sometimes local residents also volunteer and support the initiative financially.