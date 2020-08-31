Greater Noida: Local leader’s house broken into, car damaged

Sections
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:58 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

The house of a local political leader was allegedly broken into by unidentified persons in Badalpur early Monday . The family car was damaged by the assailants, police said.

Mahendra Singh, the district representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), lives with his family in Noida while his 76-year-old mother lives in the Badalpur house with his nephews.

“I had been in Badalpur till around 10pm as I had several meetings in the area. My mother is hard of hearing but around 3am, she woke up one of my nephews as she heard a sound. She thought something had fallen,” said Singh.

However, the family soon realised there were people who were shouting and knocking on the door of the house.



“When my nephew went outside, he saw that the windows of our car had been broken and there was a brick lying nearby. He just about saw someone jump over the boundary of the house. They cannot be sure as to how many people were there or what the intruders looked like,” he alleged.

The family has denied any specific enmity with anyone. “The incident could be political in nature. But I cannot think of anyone in particular who could wish to cause me harm. There is a chance that they assumed that I was still at home and wanted to scare me for some reason,” Singh said.

Following the incident, Singh filed a complaint at the Badalpur police station and a case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A probe in the matter is underway. The family does not suspect anyone. We will nab the culprits soon,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

