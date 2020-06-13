Sections
Greater Noida: Manager of e-biz portal, two associates arrested for cyber fraud

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:08 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Greater Noida: Three people, including a manager of an e-business portal, were arrested by the Knowledge Park police and a unit of the Noida cyber cell for allegedly duping people on the pretext of e-business transactions.

The suspects were identified as Ishan Jain, a resident of Ghaziabad, a manager at an e-business portal and Pankaj Kumar and Hari Singh, who are from Hamirpur district.

According to the police, Jain allegedly stole customers’ data.

“He stole customers’ data from the company where he was employed and along with Pankaj, he would call customers pretending to be employees of the company. They would even make fake email ids and WhatsApp numbers and convince people to send the money to them,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police (crime).



Police said that the suspects were allegedly using Hari’s bank account for the transactions and the money was being divided among the three in equal shares. Jain had met Pankaj at a job fair some time back and due to financial problems, the three decided to go ahead with the fraud, the police said.

“The bank accounts have been frozen and Rs 1.5 lakh of customers’ money has been traced. We are investigating how many people were duped by the trio and how much money the suspects made,” said Baljeet Singh, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station.

He said a complaint regarding the data theft and fake offers of membership to customers had been filed by the company a few days back following which a case was registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust (sections 420, 406 and relevant sections of the IT Act), after which the suspects were traced and nabbed. Police said they recovered Pan Cards, Aadhaar cards and mobile phones from the suspects.

The three were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

