Greater Noida: One more arrested in Sher Singh Bhati’s murder case

Noida: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of Sher Singh Bhati alias Sheru Bhati in Dadri on September 8. The police have already arrested three suspects for allegedly stabbing Bhati to death over some personal dispute.

The man arrested on Sunday was identified as Khussan, a resident of Mewatiyan mohallah in Dadri, the police said, adding that a countrymade gun and three live cartridges have been seized from his possession.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the police had arrested three suspects -- Jamshed, Shoeb and Wasim -- on September 9. “Primary investigation showed that the victim and suspects had personal enmity. Bhati had slapped Wasim a day before the incident took place. The suspects made a plan and attacked the victim to take revenge,” he said.

Pandey said that the police investigation found that the fourth suspect, Khussan, was also involved in the murder. Khussan, who was arrested from Kathera road in Dadri, had informed the three suspects about Bhati’s movement resulting in the murder, the police said.

According to the police, Khussan is a seasoned criminal wanted in nine cases, including rioting, criminal conspiracy, Gangster Act, etc. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.

Bhati’s father Fateh Singh had filed a complaint at Dadri police station against three suspects -- Jamshed, Shoeb and Wasim. In his complaint, Singh said that Bhati had gone to buy some medicines from a local store when the three suspects reached the spot and attacked him with a sharp knife. “My son raised an alarm and some local people reached there for rescue. We also reached the spot and saw the suspects fleeing the spot waiving the knife,” he said.