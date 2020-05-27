Greater Noida: Part of ceiling collapses in high-rise, minor injured

Noida:

A seven-year-old boy was injured when a part of the ceiling collapsed at a flat in a Greater Noida West high-rise on Wednesday morning. An FIR has been registered against four persons in the case, the police said.

The incident was reported from the house of Sidharth Jaiswal, a resident of Ajnara Homes society, around 8.15am. According to his police complaint, a part of the ceiling in his master bedroom collapsed.

“The incident occurred due to poor quality of construction material and negligence on the part of the developer. In the incident, my son who barely escaped received a head injury. My son is getting medical treatment. The builder should be booked under the relevant sections, along with other responsible parties,” said Jaiswal in his complaint.

When contacted by HT, the family refused to comment.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Bisrakh police station against the project manager and three others under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and others of the Indian Penal Code.

“An FIR has been registered and a probe in the matter is underway. Due legal action will be taken,” said Harish Chandra, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3.

Ajnara officials said that they have issued a show cause notice to the contractor. “We have started repairing the damaged roof and will take care of the losses to the resident. We have also sent a show cause notice to the contractor. We will make sure that such incidents should not happen in other flats,” said Aditya Agarwal, GM (construction), Ajnara Homes.

Residents have alleged that the quality of construction in the society is poor. “Today’s incident could have been much worse. No one from the builder’s end even came to the house, only some staff came to remove the debris. Officials from the Cherry County police post also visited the spot after which the family filed the complaint,” said a resident of the society, on condition of anonymity.

He said that the building in which the incident happened is barely two years old and authorities should take cognizance of the matter before any fatal incident occurs.