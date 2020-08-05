Greater Noida passes ₹4367 crore budget;₹2000 crore set aside for buying agricultural land

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday approved an annual budget of ₹4367.8 crore in its 118th board meeting conducted over a webinar for the first time. Officials said the budget allocation remain unaffected amid the pandemic and allocated ₹2000 crore for procuring agricultural land for various projects.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the board meeting took place first time via the as most of the top officials including infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon who is also chairman of the Greater Noida authority and principal secretary for industrial development, Alok Kumar, could not travel from Lucknow. The Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO)Ritu Maheshwari and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority’s additional CEO Ravinder Singh also took part in the board meeting via video conferencing, said officials.

“Our budget for the financial year remains unaffected despite the pandemic. We have decided to spend ₹888 crore on new infrastructure projects to make the city a better place. We have tried to accelerate growth in the financial year 2020-21 with the budget allocations in different heads,” said Narendra Bhooshan chief executive office, Greater Noida authority.

The authority has decided to spend ₹2,000 crore on buying agricultural land from the farmers with an aim to provide land for setting up industrial units in the city. The authority aims to buy at least 2,500 acres of land which can be allotted to interested corporates and international and domestic investors who want to set up manufacturing units in the city. Officials said thy have allocated ₹2000 crore for buying land to fuel the local economy which will lead to creation of jobs in this region for youngsters.

The authority has sanctioned ₹193 crore for investment expenditure. This fund is set aside as the authority’s contribution in the development of airport and other projects such as construction of new buildings owned by the authority.

The authority aims to collect ₹573 from selling properties that include plots and flats. It will spend ₹ 67 crore on ongoing construction and development projects in 2020-21. The estimates for projects for roads, drainage and sewage network worth ₹31 crore are being prepared. And tenders worth ₹ 67crore are already in the pipeline.

The authority has also given legal sanction to residents’ welfare associations to monitor and spend financial . The authority has extended the one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for three months which means that the allottees (owners of authority’s flat and plot schemes) can settle their outstanding bills by September 30, 2020. The authority has also extended the outstanding payment scheme till December 30, 2020 for construction of a building for residential, industrial and other purposes. Once the building is ready the owner has to obtain the completion certificate and make payments. “But due to the Covid 19 crisis, the construction work was disrupted and property builders can take benefit of extension of the date till December 30, 2020,” said Bhooshan.