Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Greater Noida police book four for obscene act outside shopping complex

Greater Noida police book four for obscene act outside shopping complex

Noida: Four persons were booked on Friday night for allegedly indulging in obscene acts outside Sector Beta Plaza in Greater Noida. The suspects – two men and two women...

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: Four persons were booked on Friday night for allegedly indulging in obscene acts outside Sector Beta Plaza in Greater Noida. The suspects – two men and two women – are residents of the Surajpur area. They had come to the shopping complex for dinner after which the incident took place, the police said.

Sub-inspector Rekha Chaudhury said a police team was patrolling the area when some locals informed them that some youths were allegedly involved in obscene activities at a public place. “The police team found four persons – two men and two women – standing near a stationary car. Their acts were creating nuisances to the local people. The four were brought to the police station for questioning,” she said.

Sector Beta 2 police registered a case against them under Section 294 (any obscene act in any public place) of Indian Penal Code. “The suspects, in their early 20s, are students of a local private college. They were issued challans and released after warning. The police have seized their car found from the spot,” said Sujeet Upadhyaya, SHO, Sector Beta 2 police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sep 05, 2020 21:11 IST
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
Sep 05, 2020 22:14 IST
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Sep 05, 2020 23:10 IST

latest news

Cong MLA, IAS officer among 188 test positive, Himachal tally reaches 7,018
Sep 06, 2020 00:33 IST
Educationists allege ‘unfair’ distribution of academic branches in J&K SCERT
Sep 06, 2020 00:31 IST
Rhea’s brother Showik arrested by NCB: will drug mafia now get exposed?
Sep 06, 2020 00:26 IST
Eight IAS officers get additional charge of various posts in HP
Sep 06, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.