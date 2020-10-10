Greater Noida: Three men who stole rifle from a security guard arrested

The police on Saturday arrested three suspects and recovered a licenced revolver from their possession. The revolver was snatched by the suspects form a security guard last month in Greater Noida (west). The suspects have been identified as Vishal Singh, 20; Yogendra, 21; and Vikas, 19 — all residents of Roja Yaqubpur village in Bisrakh.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police(DCP), Noida Central, said that the three suspects had snatched the licenced rifle from a security guard on September 20. “The security guard, Ashish Dixit, had recently shifted on a rented accommodation in Roja Yaqubpur village. He used to work at a private company in Greater Noida’s Sector 57. On September 20, the security guard had completed his night shift and was walking back home with the rifle,” he said.

When the security guard reached near Plot No 85, the three suspects reached the spot on a motorcycle and accosted him. “They held the security guard at gunpoint and snatched his rifle. The security guard put up a resistance but was pushed on the road. The suspects swiftly rode back on the motorcycle and fled the spot,” he said. Bisrakh Police had registered a case against three suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

Chander said the police pursued the case and identified the suspects. “On Saturday, the police received information about the movement of the suspects in Greater Noida (west). The police stopped their motorcycle and recovered a countrymade gun from their possession. Based on their interrogation details, the police conducted a search and recovered the stolen rifle from Yogendra’s house.”

Chander said that the three suspects had no prior criminal history. “The investigation revealed that Yogendra is fond of weapons. The security guard had shifted in his neighbourhood last month. Yogendra conducted a recce and identified the security guard as a vulnerable victim. He made a plan with two other accomplices and snatched his rifle,” Chander said.

The police have seized the licenced rifle, a countrymade gun, a live cartridge and a motorcycle from their possession. The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.