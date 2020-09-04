Greater Noida to decentralise waste collection for 50 sectors, villages

Greater Noida: Aiming to decentralise solid waste collection for about 50 sectors and villages, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has decided to hire an agency to recycle the waste at five clusters. The processed compost will be used in sectors while the inert waste will be sent to a solid landfill site.

The Authority has issued an expression of interest to hire an agency and the last date of application is September 18, 2020.

Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Authority, said Greater Noida has a mix of waste generator categories including urban residential, villages, commercial, industrial and institutional. “In order to holistically cover the region under effective waste management strategy, GNIDA has planned to adopt a hybrid model for managing municipal solid waste. This shall involve decentralised waste management in select 50 urban pockets, and centralised waste management in rest of the urban pockets,” he said.

He added that sustainable waste management can be achieved through decentralised waste management strategy. “The new approach aims on waste reduction at source and also provides jobs to people,” he said.

The Authority has divided the 50 sectors and villages into five clusters where solid waste will be decentralised. A cluster – also called Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) - will be developed in Sector Alpha 2 for collection of waste from sectors Alpha I, Beta I, Gamma I, Alpha II, Beta II, Gamma II, Rampur Jagir and Nawada village. Similarly, Sector Delta III MRF site will be used for waste collection from sectors Delta I, Delta II, Delta III, Eta I, Zeta I, KP 4, among others. The other three MRFs are in Xu I, Omicron I and Sigma II sectors.

The Authority will allot land for setting up these clusters. It will also undertake civil works such as levelling, boundary fencing, construction of shed, utilities and other basic infrastructure such as water and power, and transport the inert waste from MRF to the solid landfill facility (SLF). The vendor/agency will be responsible to make door-to-door waste collection, carry out dry and wet waste processing, collect the user charges from people, etc.

Greater Noida, spread over 380 square kilometres, is developed as an integrated industrial town. It comprises 100 sectors and 124 villages divided into eight work circles. The estimated population is five-six lakh and the town generates approximately 300-500 tons of waste every day. Presently, the solid waste management model in Greater Noida is centralised with no processing of the waste locally. A few bulk generators have started processing waste in Greater Noida west recently.

Alok Singh, a resident of Sector Alpha 1, said decentralised waste collection appears to be a good idea. “But GNIDA should ensure its enforcement in a good manner. The collection site should be away from residential areas and the waste should be timely recycled and processed. It should not become a dump yard,” he said.