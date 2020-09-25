Greater Noida to hire agency to set up waste remediation plant

The Greater Noida authority on Friday said it will soon hire a private agency to set up a waste remediation plant in Lakhnawali village.

“We have issued a request for proposal a process required to hire any private agency for the project. Now, the interested agencies can apply for the project by submitting a proposal, and then the authority will select one out of the agencies,” said Deep Chandar additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The authority said it will select an agency within 45 days to set up the plant at Lakhnawali village where it dumps the city’s waste. For the remediation process, first chemicals are sprinkled on the waste which helps in making the solid waste dry and then machines are used to segregate soil and plastic. Soil is used for earth filling and plastic material is used to provide to cement plants, etc, said officials.

Meanwhile, the authority has already started the process to hire another private agency to collect household waste from sectors Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Omicron, Mu, Zu, Zeta and Eta among others.

The authority had issued a tender to hire this agency a month ago, said officials.

“Total 18 private firms have applied for this project. The authority will select one agency out of the 18 within three weeks,” said Chandar.