Greater Noida waives off penalty on late property registration

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday said it will not levy any penalties on property allottees who failed to register flat, group housing project, or plots between March 22 and May 31, 2020, due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. The authority has also given additional time to allottees to clear their payments by July 15 to evade any penalty.

“The Greater Noida authority charges a penalty if the property allottee has been unable to execute registry within the stipulated time. We have decided not to impose this penalty as due to the pandemic, execution of registry or any other work was not possible,” Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said. “If the property allottees fail to get done their work done by July 15, then the authority is free to impose a penalty,” he added.

The authority has the power to impose penalties if the registry of a flat, plot, or group housing project is not executed within the stipulated time frame. The authority can impose a ₹100 penalty on a per-day basis for delaying the registry of a flat 100 square meter in area, ₹50 per day penalty for a 50 square meter flat, and the penalty for late registry of all kinds of plots is 1% of the total cost of the plot, officials said.

Apart from the late penalty, the authority will also not recover ₹100 per day fine from builders, individuals or industrial allottees who could not obtain occupancy certificate for their complete buildings or those who failed to execute the transfer of memorandum (TM)—a process required before execution of registry, officials added.

Property allottees, however, said that the authority should give more time to them to execute registries and other works.

“Even now, most of the staff at many government offices are not reporting to work due to the pandemic. The normal work at all offices, including the authority, is yet to be resumed. Therefore, we request that the authority must extend this deadline till December,” Alok Singh, former vice president, Sector Alpha 1 RWA (resident welfare association), said.

“The Greater Noida authority should extend the deadline beyond July 15 to carry out jobs that were not completed due to the pandemic as normalcy at government offices is yet to be achieved. Property allottees need to be provided more time so that they don’t need to rush to government offices during this tough time,” said RK Arora, president, Uttar Pradesh chapter, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), a builders’ group.