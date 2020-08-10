Greater Noida: Woman dies after consuming toilet cleaner

Sections
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Greater Noida: A 38-year-old married woman died Monday morning allegedly after consuming toilet cleaner at her residence in Greater Noida West, the police said.

According to the police, they are investigating the case from all angles as the woman’s husband is not sharing the sequence of incident that led to her death.

The couple had married six years ago, and has two children, said the police. The police are considering the woman’s husband a suspect in the case, an official said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida Central, said that the Bisrakh police received a call on Monday morning about the incident. “A team reached the spot and found the woman dead. Her husband, a software engineer, told the police that she had consumed toilet cleaner two days ago following a domestic issue, after which she fell unwell,” the DCP said.



Chander said that the woman’s husband failed to show a doctor’s prescription and did not reveal about what triggered the incident. “The suspect is not sharing sufficient information about how the woman fell unwell and died. He has not shared what triggered the incident upon which she consumed the harmful substance. We have sent the body for a post-mortem and investigating the matter from all angles,” Chander said.

The police said that the woman’s family members live in Pune. “We have informed her family members who would be visiting Noida soon. We will take action depending on the post-mortem report and a complaint filed by the family,” Chander said.

