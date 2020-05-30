Sections
Greater Noida: Yeida to build road to link Jewar airport site with Yamuna Expressway

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:08 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

GREATER NOIDA:

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to build a six-lane road that will provide direct connectivity from the Yamuna Expressway to the site of proposed international airport at Jewar. It will also construct a six-lane loop so that commuters can easily exit from the expressway to the airport site, officials said.

On Friday, the authority issued a tender to hire a contractor for constructing the 760-metre-long road and the loop, said the officials, adding that Yeida has sanctioned Rs 74 crore for the two projects.

The development comes 10 days after Zurich Airport International AG, which had won the contract for construction and operation of the Noida International Greenfield Airport project last year, got the security clearance from the Union ministry of home affairs to develop the mega project.



“The contractor will be selected in a month, and it will take three months to build this road. We want to build this road well before the Swiss company Zurich International AG begins developmental work on the project,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida and Noida International Airport Limited.

The Zurich International was supposed to start the work on the airport project in April, but it got delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The development work at the airport site is expected to start in August, the officials said.

“Top officials of Zurich are supposed to travel to Greater Noida to sign an agreement to start work at the site whenever the international flight operations start in India. We hope international air travel will start in June,” said Singh.

On May 19, Zurich International had got the security clearance from the central government to develop the Jewar airport project in Greater Noida. The Swiss company had on January 30 this year applied for the security clearance.

“All approvals are in place now. The security clearance for the airport project was the most crucial one. So now, it depends on when the lockdown will be lifted. We hope that Zurich will start mobilising workforce at the site in August,” said the Yeida CEO.

