Green firecrackers only in Punjab: Enforcing ban may prove to be a Herculean task

According to firecracker dealers, most fireworks do not bear information on compounds used to manufacture them. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Punjab government’s order allowing only the use of green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurab has posed a challenge in front of the police, administration and even customers – identifying the eco-friendly variety.

Having come into prominence last year, green fireworks carry a QR code and a “green firework” label. However, with the standard not being followed by manufacturers invariably, traders say they neither have adequate eco-friendly stock nor are sure of differentiating between the two kinds.

According to the department of science, technology and environment, Punjab, only firecrackers without barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead and strontium chromate are considered green.

These help with 30% lower emissions of toxic gases than traditional ones.

However, these specifications are not reflected on the commonly available firecrackers in the market, making it a Herculean task for the administration and police to take action against the violators.

A visit to the firecracker markets near Jalandhar Bypass and Model Town Extension on Wednesday revealed that most stall owners did not have green firecrackers and only few had put the limited stock on display.

Commissioner of police (CP) Rakesh Agrawal said penalising the violators was a challenge, so the police will involve the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to rein in sale of banned firecrackers during raids.

Sales dive further

Traders complained that they were anyway receiving a low response due to the pandemic and the Tuesday announcement by the chief minister had only dented their sales further.

“The market is already witnessing a slowdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The government decision to ban the traditional firecrackers after issuing licences and establishment of shops has added to our woes. While we have stock of green firecrackers, what will do with the other ones?” asked Pradeep Gupta, president of the Ludhiana Firecrackers’ Association.

A trader, requesting anonymity, said they had invested in huge stock and the ban will lead to heavy losses. “The National Green Tribunal and the government should first restrict the manufacture of traditional firecrackers rather than leaving the traders to bear the brunt of such bans,” he said, while questioning how the government would stop residents from bursting firecrackers already purchased with the ban being enforced just three days before Diwali.

Backing the dealers, social activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira said though the ban was appreciable, it came too late and will hit the already suffering traders hard.