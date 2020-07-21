Green signal to upgrading Phase 3B1 primary health centre into community health centre: Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu

Sections
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 02:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said that an approval had been given to upgrade the primary health centre in Phase 3B1 into a community health centre.

The upgraded centre will provide quality facilities to the people and reduce the growing patient footfall in the Phase 6 civil hospital. Sidhu said that the civil hospital and the medical college under construction were located on the other side of the city, making it difficult for the senior citizens to access them.

Phase 3B1, however, was the focal point of the city and was much easier to access. He said that the Mohali civil surgeon had been instructed that there should be no shortage of staff and the proposal for the posts to be created should be prepared and sent within two days.

The health minister said that the covered area of the community health centre would be 40,000 square feet and a cost of ₹10 crore would be incurred on the upgrading work. Sidhu added that the entire focus of the government was on strengthening the infrastructure of the public healthcare sector.



Sidhu said the Punjab cabinet had approved to fill about 4,000 posts in the health department and about 250 posts in the medical education and research department.

