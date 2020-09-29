Sections
Home / Cities / Groom booked for bursting firecrackers at wedding in Srinagar

Groom booked for bursting firecrackers at wedding in Srinagar

The deputy commissioner has banned any fireworks in Srinagar, whatever the occasion.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:17 IST

By Ashiq Hussain, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The police on Tuesday booked a Srinagar resident for bursting firecrackers on the night of his wedding in Batmaloo here.

On Monday night, the close friends and relatives of Bilal Ahmad Shah burst crackers when he brought his bride home.

Police have registered an FIR under Section 188 (disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC.

“Last night, firecrackers were heard in Batmaloo which were being used during Shah’s wedding ceremony. It is prohibited to use firecrackers within the territorial jurisdiction of Srinagar district,” a police spokesperson said.



Shah could not be contacted for his reaction.

The police said they have not yet arrested him owing to his upcoming ‘Firsal’— a ceremony during which the groom’s in-laws invite the couple and close family members for dinner after two-three days of marriage.

“We summoned him on Tuesday, but his elders said he will come to the police station after ‘Firsal’ which we allowed,” said Batmaloo station house officer Manzoor Ahmad.

Ahmad said Shah’s mistake was that firecrackers were burst during the night.

“The deputy commissioner has banned any fireworks in Srinagar, whatever the occasion. Nobody is allowed to do it as people unnecessarily get alarmed,” he said.

He said firecrackers during the night create confusion. “When there is a bang during the night it causes fear among people as to what happened, besides disturbing their sleep,” he said.

The police urged people not to use firecrackers anywhere within the territorial jurisdiction of Srinagar district.

On September 17, an encounter had raged between militants and security forces in Batmaloo in the night in which three militants were killed. A woman had also died in the crossfire. This year, Srinagar has witnessed at-least seven gunfights.

