Sections
Home / Cities / Group starts free ambulance service for non-Covid patients

Group starts free ambulance service for non-Covid patients

A group of youngsters from Ambernath introduced a dedicated free of cost ambulance for non-Covid patients in Ambernath, Badlapur and tribal areas in the vicinity, on Friday.A group...

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:06 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A group of youngsters from Ambernath introduced a dedicated free of cost ambulance for non-Covid patients in Ambernath, Badlapur and tribal areas in the vicinity, on Friday.

A group of 15 youngsters from Yuva Unity Foundation have so far been distributing food and medicines to the needy.

A dedicated number 9156881003 has been introduced for those who require the ambulance during emergencies.

Yogesh Chalwadi, founder of the foundation, said, “Most of the ambulances in the city are used for Covid patients, due to this the non-Covid patients have no access to ambulance service on time. The people in the tribal areas are most affected as they cannot afford a private vehicle for transportation. The ambulance will run for free for such patients.”



The foundation has introduced one ambulance in the first stage, if there is demand another ambulance will be added to the service. “The entire ambulance will be operated by our team as per the calls we get. To ensure there is no spread of infection even if we will transport non-Covid patients our member will wear proper safety kit and also the ambulance will be sanitised regularly,” said Chalwadi.

Throughout the lockdown period imposed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the team has served food to around 4.5 lakhs across Thane district. The team provided groceries to 8000 plus families, water bottles, biscuits and masks to thousands of migrant workers at railway stations and Bhiwandi bypass road.

A resident from Loknagari in Ambernath Girish Mahajan, 38, who tried booking an ambulance for his mother said, “When I wanted to take my mother to the hospital there was no ambulance available for almost two hours. In such cases, there is a need to have more ambulance for non-Covid patients.”

The Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) officer informed that they have six ambulances to deal with the Covid patients in its vicinity.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh admn scraps Shramik train project due to dearth of takers
Jun 19, 2020 20:54 IST
Issue ultimatum to Beijing to vacate Galwan Valley: Punjab CM to Centre
Jun 19, 2020 20:53 IST
‘There is a lot of losing that happens along the way to an Olympic medal’
Jun 19, 2020 20:54 IST
Parties unite behind Centre, offer tactics, strategies: All top quotes here
Jun 19, 2020 20:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.