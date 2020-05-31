Sections
GRP personnel in Mumbai succumbs to coronavirus 10 days after kin dies

An assistant sub-inspector posted with the Andheri unit of the government railway police (GRP) died of coronavirus at Sion Hospital on Saturday, 10 days after his 70-year-old mother passed away owing...

Updated: May 31, 2020 00:05 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

An assistant sub-inspector posted with the Andheri unit of the government railway police (GRP) died of coronavirus at Sion Hospital on Saturday, 10 days after his 70-year-old mother passed away owing to Covid-19.

The 57-year-old GRP personnel was in the service for 33 years and had a few months left for retirement. His mother had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 3 and admitted to Sion Hospital. He, his wife and their daughter would visit the hospital regularly.

On May 15, he got himself tested, but his results came negative, said a GRP officer.

The personnel reported to duty despite suffering from diabetes and blood pressure.



Bharat Chaudhary, senior police inspector at GRP’s Andheri unit, said, “On May 19, the personnel’s mother passed away after which he stopped reporting to duty. He also fell ill and went for a test again on May 25. His results came positive for Covid-19 and he was admitted to Sion Hospital. But his health deteriorated and he passed away around Saturday noon at the hospital.”

His wife and daughter, too, will be tested now, to ascertain if they have contracted the virus.

According to one of his colleagues, the GRP personnel, a resident of Marol, Andheri (East), had the option to remain home, as the directives passed by the state allowed police personnel over the age of 55 years or with comorbidities to do so. However, he opted to be report to duty.

