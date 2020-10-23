Sections
GSSS Sekhewal gets 10 new classrooms

The firm had earlier provided new furniture and established a computer lab for the school. As per information, the new facilities cost around Rs 1.75 crore.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Forced to sit in congested rooms for years on, students of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Sekhewal, have a reason to rejoice as their school has got 10 new classrooms, a staff room, a water cooler and new washrooms for boys, girls and the physically challenged—all thanks to the Vardhaman Group, a city-based textile firm.

The school had 750 students in the previous session and as per the officials, 750 more enrolled in the school this year after finding out about the construction of new classrooms. At least 500 new students have come from private schools.

A special event was organised to hand over the new facilities to the school management. The event was attended by district education officer (DEO) Swaranjit Kaur, area counsellor Manpreet Grewal and Ludhiana (North) MLA Rakesh Pandey. From the Vardhman Group, joint managing director Neeraj Jain and director DK Sindwani were in attendance. They encouraged the students and the staff to make optimum use of the new infrastructure.

School principal Naresh Kumar and district education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur thanked the firm for their efforts.

