Guard at Vivo plant’s construction site tested false positive, being shunned by villagers

Noida: A 38-year-old third-party employee of mobilemaker Vivo India, who was discharged after spending over three days in the isolation ward of the Sharda Hospital while undergoing treatment for Coronavirus (Covid-19) is now facing boycott from villagers. Mahesh and one more colleague from the construction site of Vivo in Greater Noida were found false positive on May 19.

The man is a resident of Nawada village in the Dankaur block of Greater Noida and was admitted on May 16 while his mother, wife and two children were kept under institutional quarantine. On May 19, he was found negative for the infection and his reports from a private lab of Gurugram turned out to be false positive.

“Villagers are scared to even talk to me and are running away from our family. I have told them multiple times that I am negative and the first report was wrong. I even showed my negative report, but everybody is giving us a weird look. No officer came to remove the barricades from the lane where I live and to inform everybody that my street is not sealed anymore because I was always negative for the infection. I removed the barricades myself,” said Mahesh, who works as a guard at the construction site of the new Vivo manufacturing plant.

One of Mahesh’s cow died of hunger as the family was away and nobody fed four of his cattle. “My animals were inside the house and nobody fed them properly as everybody was scared to come close to our house. One of our neighbours threw some dry fodder through the window which helped the remaining three to survive. The surviving cattle are also not keeping well and has stopped giving milk. The mistake of the lab has caused me financial loss too,” said Mahesh.

“I want the administration or the concerned lab authorities to compensate the losses I have faced and also the mental stress I have to go through following the behaviour of villagers. I am keeping myself under home quarantine to ensure that nobody faces any problem because of me. The Vivo officials have asked me to write an application mentioning the problems faced by me,” added Mahesh.

In a statement released by Vivo officials, the company said: “The company had resumed its manufacturing operations on May 9 at its plant in Greater Noida. The facility continues to abide by all prescribed SOPs to ensure safety and well being of its current 3000 employees (30% of total workforce capacity) that continues to work at the state-of-the-art facility in Gautam Budh Nagar.”

“No worker at the Vivo factory has been found Covid positive. However, at the construction site of the new Vivo manufacturing plant, 15 kilometres away from the operational factory and managed by a third-party construction company, two construction workers (third-party employees) were misdiagnosed. Nonetheless, as per the latest lab test reports that came in today, both the workers have been found negative,” it added.

Nipun Marya, Director - Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said: “Health and safety of our employees and partners are of paramount importance to us. No vivo employee has tested positive till date and the company are taking all precautionary measures and adhering to all government guidelines.”

The district magistrate has asked the local police to ensure that Mahesh doesn’t face any boycott from the villagers. “I have asked concerned officials to look into the matter. We will ensure that the Vivo employee doesn’t face any boycott by the villagers. He is negative and he has every right to live comfortably in his house,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

Four new Covid-19 cases in GB Nagar

The health department reported four new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The total number of cases has reached 293 in the district.

The patients include a 68-year-old man from Sector 78 from the Sunshine Helios society. The patient contracted infection from the earlier patient from the area.

A 9-month-old boy who was found positive for the infection was admitted on Tuesday but officials tested him again. He was again found positive after which he was counted in the total number of Covid-19 cases.

An 80-year-old man was from Block B of Sector 110 was also found positive for the infection. The man was undergoing treatment at the Yatharth Hospital and it is expected that he contracted infection over there. He was admitted at the Sharda Hospital on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old woman from sector 15 was also found positive for the infection. Her source of infection is yet to be identified.