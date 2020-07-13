Guard beaten up for preventing crowding at Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital emergency dies

Police said the guard was beaten up on Sunday night when an accident victim was rushed to the hospital’s emergency from Ram Darbar locality of Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh: A security guard at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, succumbed to injuries after he was beaten up for preventing crowding at the emergency as part of the Covid-19 guidelines.

Shyam Sunder, 51, died while undergoing treatment on Monday morning.

Police said the guard was beaten up on Sunday night when an accident victim was rushed to the hospital from Ram Darbar locality of Chandigarh. Shyam Sunder allowed only two attendants to accompany the victim as the hospital administration has issued strict orders not to let crowding in wards and the emergency.

This angered those accompanying the accident victim and they rained blows and kicked Shyam Sunder after dragging him out of the emergency. He was beaten till he fell unconscious.

Shyam was admitted to the hospital and had to be put on ventilator support before he breathed his last. He is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old son.

A case of murder was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.