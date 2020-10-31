Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Guard injured in attack on mining inspection team in Ambala, one booked

Guard injured in attack on mining inspection team in Ambala, one booked

A guard was injured in Ambala’s Naraingarh when some tractors tried to run over a mining team that was on inspection duty, the police said on Saturday. The team,...

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

A guard was injured in Ambala’s Naraingarh when some tractors tried to run over a mining team that was on inspection duty, the police said on Saturday.

The team, comprising three special arms guards, led by mining guard Jai Parkash was checking for illegal mining along the Begna river in Choti Kohdi village of Naraingarh. “When we reached the area, the drivers fled away and unloaded sand from moving tractors. Two of them tried to flee through village lanes, but were surrounded by villagers and special guards Sukhdev Singh and Rajiv Singh from both sides,” Parkash said.

“Sukhdev managed to save his life, but Rajiv received a lot of internal injuries. The drivers even tried to strangle him. One Kamal, his brother and a few unidentified men attacked us,” he alleged. An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Mines and Minerals Act.

After the incident, the team inspected the areas near Roon river in Sangrani village on Saturday and found some discrepancies.



Another FIR was lodged under the Mines and Minerals Act on the complaint of mining officer Bhupinder Singh, who told the police that some unidentified men were loading gravel in a trolley but unloaded it when the team arrived.

“The men fled towards Sangrani, but photos and videos of tire marks of the tractor were taken for identification,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the police on Saturday arrested Raj of Panchkula and Ashok of Naraingarh in an illegal mining case dated August 5.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
Oct 31, 2020 23:40 IST
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Nov 01, 2020 00:50 IST
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Nov 01, 2020 01:33 IST
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST

latest news

Donald Trump, Joe Biden barrel through key states on final weekend before vote
Nov 01, 2020 03:46 IST
US officials warn close vote will fuel Russian disinformation
Nov 01, 2020 03:37 IST
CPI(M) open to Bengal alliance with Congress
Nov 01, 2020 03:15 IST
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
Nov 01, 2020 03:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.