Gulmarg Gondola’s second phase reopens

From this weekend, the second phase of Gulmarg Gondola, one of Asia’s largest and highest cable cars ringed by pine forests and Himalayan mountain peaks in the ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, will also reopen for tourists.

On October 3, the Gondola resumed daily operations of its first phase taking tourists to Kongdori mountain, after remaining closed for six months due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

“After resuming cable car service for tourists visiting Gulmarg, the government is reopening the second phase of Gulmarg Gondola, from Kongdoori to Apharwat, for commercial operations from October 10,” a spokesperson said.

The second phase will be operational only on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) for the time being, the official added.

The Gondola was closed after government imposed lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 in mid-March. On normal days, the cable car records a daily footfall of 2,000 to 3,000 people, while these days tourists have started coming back in scores.

The first phase takes a person to Kongdori at a height of 8,530-ft costing Rs 740 per person, and the second phase soars to Apharwat at a height of 12,293-ft and costs Rs 950 per person.

Government said that all necessary preventive protocols and SOPs regarding Covid-19 are being followed.

“Social distancing, sanitization of cabins before and after boarding and de-boarding of passengers, wearing masks, temperature checking, etc are being strictly adhered to,” the official said.

Instead of six in normal days, only three tourists are being allowed to ride in each Gondola car.

The tourism sector nosedived in Kashmir since August 5, 2019 when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked, restrictions were imposed on movement of people, and communication was shut for months.

Two days before revocation of Article 370, around 20,000 to 25,000 tourists were present in Kashmir. All of them were asked to leave the Valley along with the Amarnath pilgrims. The situation then aggravated due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Gulmarg (the meadow of flowers), which is located in the Pir Panjal mountain range in the western Himalayas some 50km from Srinagar, is defined as a cup-shaped valley with virgin peaks, dry curry powder snow and meadows.