Gun shots fired at BJP leader's house in J&K's Poonch; searches launched

Gun shots fired at BJP leader’s house in J&K’s Poonch; searches launched

A senior police officer said that five rounds were fired at Zulfikar Pathan’s house

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 16:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Jammu

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)

Gun shots were fired at the house of a BJP leader at around 3.30 am in Balakote area of Poonch district on Sunday, following which, security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

A senior police officer said that five rounds were fired at Zulfikar Pathan’s house. “We are investigating the matter, “ he added.

At least one round pierced through the window of the house. Sources said Pathan’s PSO also fired in the general direction of the gun shots.

A search operation has been launched in the area.

