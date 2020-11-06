Gunfight in Pampore: Two terrorists killed, another surrenders

Security forces near the encounter site at Lalpora area of Pampore in Pulwama district, on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Two unidentified militants, belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed and another surrendered in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Pampore area, police said on Friday.

The encounter began on Friday morning after the forces had halted the operation for the night that was launched in the Meej Lalpora area of the Pampore on Thursday evening when militants opened fire on civilians.

A police spokesperson said that two militants were killed in the encounter and another surrendered during the operation.

Sources said that the militants hail from Pakistan and another who surrendered was injured during the encounter.

“During cordon and search operation (CASO) at Lalpora Pampore, terrorists fired indiscriminately in which two unknown persons got injured. Search in the area is going on,” the spokesman said. However, due to darkness, the operation was halted but the entire area was sealed by the forces.

Officials, however, said one of the injured terrorists succumbed to his injuries in the hospital and has been identified as 22-year-old Abid Ahmad.

After the killing of the militants in the early hours, another militant came out from the house and offered to surrender. A video went viral on social media in which policemen are encouraging him to surrender. A pistol was also recovered from the militant who laid down his weapon.

In another video, the militant identifies himself as Khawar Sultan of Pampore. He said that he joined militancy in September. He also asked the youth who are still carrying arms that they should also lay down their weapons. “I wasn’t harmed neither tortured by the forces.”

Kashmir range inspector-general of police Vijay Kumar said, “They (security forces) are helping the misguided youth.”

Khawar who hails from the Pampore area of Pulwama district is the sixth active militant who surrendered before forces during the live encounter, the second during this month.

Last month, four youth who had joined militancy were captured alive or surrendered before the forces.

In Pulwama, in another incident, militants fired upon a driver identified as Mohammad Aslam Wani at Wanpora due to which he got injured and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

“Cases have been registered under relevant sections of law at Tral and Pulwama police station respectively,” said the police spokesperson.

Recently, J&K director general of police, Dilbag Singh had said that 200 militants were killed in the UT this year of which 190 were killed in Kashmir.