Gunman with Y’nagar ADC attacked, seized truck snatched away

A few days after Ambala additional deputy commissioner (ADC)

Preeti and her RTA team was attacked while on challaning duty, the mining mafia allegedly attacked a gunman attached with Yamunanagar ADC Ranjit Kaur and took away a truck seized by her on Saturday night.

ADC-cum-RTA secretary Kaur said they had seized the truck while on challaning duty in Sadhaura area around 12 pm.

Sadhaura station in-charge Chootu Ram said that they have booked Rahul of Ambala’s Barara area for obstructing officials on government duty and other charges. The accused had allegedly come in a Fortuner car and thrashed the police personnel, before snatching his mobile and the truck.