Sections
Home / Cities / Gurdas Singh Badal’s bhog ceremony held, locals, politicians pay tributes

Gurdas Singh Badal’s bhog ceremony held, locals, politicians pay tributes

The former MP had passed away at the age of 90 after brief illness

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal among others during Gurdas Singh Badal’s bhog ceremony in Badal village in Muktsar on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Political, social leaders and people from all walks of life paid tributes to Gurdas Singh Badal, former MP and father of Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, during the bhog ceremony at Badal village in Muktsar on Tuesday.

The former MP had passed away at the age of 90 after brief illness.

Manpreet said that both his parents passed away in a short span of time, which is an irreparable loss for him and the family.

“With the prayers of my mother and wisdom I got from my father, I have achieved this position in life. My father was deeply connected with common people,” he said.



He added that he will follow to the footsteps and principles of his father. “I vow to remain committed to the ideals and principles laid down by my father,” he said.

Family members who were present at the bhog ceremony included former CM Parkash Singh Badal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Aadesh Partap Singh Kairon, Deepinder Singh Badal, MaheshInder Singh Badal, Vinu Badal, Parneet Kaur, and Jaijeet Singh Johal.

Congress MLAs Parminder Singh Pinky, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Randeep Singh Nabha, Lakhbir Singh Lakha, Gurpreet Singh GP and Rakesh Pandey, AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, chief principal secretary to CM Suresh Kumar, additional chief secretary Vini Mahajan, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, principal secretary to CM Tejveer Singh, special principal secretary to CM Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, SAD Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder and party leader Sikander Singh Maluka were also present.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

500 migrants gathered at Dera Bassi screening centre lathi-charged by police
May 20, 2020 01:13 IST
Dynamics of Indo-Pak relations in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 20, 2020 01:12 IST
Over 50% migrants from Sangrur refuse to return their hometowns
May 20, 2020 01:12 IST
From June 1, govt to restart 200 trains but without ACs, bookings to start soon
May 20, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.