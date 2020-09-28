Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Gurdaspur man held for marrying minor in Panchkula

Gurdaspur man held for marrying minor in Panchkula

Following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s intervention last month, a case was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Gurdaspur man has been arrested for marrying a minor in Panchkula, police said on Monday.

Following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s intervention last month, a case was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station against groom Dalbir Singh and Ramesh Sharma, the priest who performed the wedding.

The petitioner, who was born in October 2002, got married on August 17, 2020, as per the marriage certificate issued by Pracheen Shiv Mandir, Panchkula. She filed an application in the high court, wherein a notice was issued to the Panchkula police on August 20.

An FIR was registered under the The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, on September 13.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: AB de Villiers brings up his fifty with monster six
Sep 28, 2020 21:04 IST

latest news

Chandigarh administrator for strict action against protesters violating Covid safety norms
Sep 28, 2020 21:04 IST
Assam’s only woman CM Syeda Anwara Taimur passes away in Australia at 83
Sep 28, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy and all the latest news
Sep 28, 2020 20:59 IST
Chandigarh teen rape victim found pregnant gets ₹4-lakh relief
Sep 28, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.