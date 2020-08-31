Sections
Home / Cities / Gurugram: 12 mobile phones, 5 chargers found in Bhondsi Jail

Gurugram: 12 mobile phones, 5 chargers found in Bhondsi Jail

Gurugram: Authorities of Bhondsi Jail on Saturday recovered 12 mobile phones, five chargers and several batteries from the barracks inside the jail complex. They also recovered a...

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: Authorities of Bhondsi Jail on Saturday recovered 12 mobile phones, five chargers and several batteries from the barracks inside the jail complex. They also recovered a 4G SIM card and two headsets concealed in four packets, the police said.

The jail authorities have filed a complaint in the matter at Bhondsi police station.

According to the complaint, an inspection of all the barracks was conducted by a quick response team at 11am. During the inspection, four packets were found on the roof of and behind barrack number 7. Preliminary probe suggested that the packets, containing the phones and other items, had been thrown from outside and flung across the boundary wall of the jail complex, the police said.

“The packets contained 12 mobile phones, including smartphones, several batteries, five chargers, a 4G SIM card and two headsets. We are questioning inmates to ascertain if they had any knowledge of the incident,” said a police official privy to the investigation.



Several instances of mobile phones and drugs being flung across the boundary wall of the jail complex have been reported in the past. The police said mobile phones are used by some inmates to make extortion calls and contact their henchmen and aides to run their operations.

Neeraj, station house officer, Bhondsi police station, said, “An FIR has been registered in the case. Efforts are on to locate the shops from where the mobile phones and other items had been purchased.”

The easy access of mobile phones and narcotics among jail inmates had come under the scanner after the police had arrested Dharambeer Chautala, who was posted as deputy jail superintendent of Bhondsi Jail, on July 23.

Chautala, along with his associate Ravi, was caught supplying mobile phones and narcotics to some inmates. The police had recovered at least 11 4G SIM cards and 230 grams of hashish from their possession. A probe had found that one 4G SIM card was sold for over Rs 20,000 to the inmates, who were using phones to run their networks outside the prison. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter, following which two more aides of Chautala were arrested.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
Aug 31, 2020 00:28 IST
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Aug 30, 2020 21:15 IST
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Aug 30, 2020 20:30 IST
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Aug 31, 2020 00:30 IST

latest news

Covid-19: India first to hit 80,000 cases in a day; 16,000 in Maharashtra
Aug 31, 2020 00:44 IST
IIT-Bombay’s portal to help find transport for NEET, JEE candidates to test centres
Aug 31, 2020 00:42 IST
‘Treat at par with armed forces martyrs’: IMA asks PM for solatium for docs
Aug 31, 2020 00:33 IST
Elephant found dead in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, seventh jumbo to die in less than 3 months
Aug 31, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.