Gurugram: 16-year-old house help kills self

Gurugram: A 16-year-old girl, who worked as a house help in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar area, was found dead in a park on Wednesday. Police said they suspect it to be case of...

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: A 16-year-old girl, who worked as a house help in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar area, was found dead in a park on Wednesday. Police said they suspect it to be case of suicide, adding that according to her family members, she had been under stress as she had very few work opportunities since the lockdown was imposed. No note was recovered, the police said.

Officers said the incident was reported around 6am when a morning walker at a park noticed her body suspended from a tree. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 (enquiry and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Police said the girl had been staying with her parents and an elder brother in a rented accommodation.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “According to the statement of her family members, she was stressed as she was struggling to find work as a maid since the lockdown, due to fear of infection among households. Her father, who is a construction worker, and her brother, who works as a labourer, had been unemployed since the lockdown. The family said she was worried about their financial condition due to lack of work. It is suspected that she went to a park near her house sometime during the night and took the extreme step.”



The body was taken to a private hospital in Palam Vihar and then referred to a civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police said the girl’s body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem on Wednesday, following which the family left for Malda district.

Suicide prevention helplines:

+914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

