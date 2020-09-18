Gurugram: 20 more warehouses demolished in Sector 94

Gurugram: Continuing its drive against illegal warehouses in Sector 94, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished 20 warehouses that had come up without permission from the government.

DTCP officials said that a team of the enforcement wing, supported by the Gurugram police, reached the spot around 10am and carried out the demolitions till late evening.

During the drive, a number of warehouse owners and local residents also gathered at the spot and allegedly asked the officials to stop the demolition as it would render many people unemployed.

“The demolition drive was carried out throughout the day and the remaining structures were demolished. The owners have been clearly told that this area is earmarked as open space in the master plan and no construction is allowed in the area,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram.

On Thursday, the enforcement wing had demolished 25 warehouses that were constructed on plots having areas between 500 to 1,500 square yards. The warehouses were rented to different firms for ₹50,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, said the officials.

A complaint against these warehouses was lodged by a city-based RTI activist, Raman Sharma, who alleged that illegal warehouses had come up in Sector 94 due to inaction of government agencies. Sharma also said that this sector was notified as an open space and construction was banned as per Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex Master Plan.