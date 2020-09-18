Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Gurugram: 20 more warehouses demolished in Sector 94

Gurugram: 20 more warehouses demolished in Sector 94

Gurugram: Continuing its drive against illegal warehouses in Sector 94, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished 20 warehouses that had come up...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: Continuing its drive against illegal warehouses in Sector 94, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished 20 warehouses that had come up without permission from the government.

DTCP officials said that a team of the enforcement wing, supported by the Gurugram police, reached the spot around 10am and carried out the demolitions till late evening.

During the drive, a number of warehouse owners and local residents also gathered at the spot and allegedly asked the officials to stop the demolition as it would render many people unemployed.

“The demolition drive was carried out throughout the day and the remaining structures were demolished. The owners have been clearly told that this area is earmarked as open space in the master plan and no construction is allowed in the area,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram.

On Thursday, the enforcement wing had demolished 25 warehouses that were constructed on plots having areas between 500 to 1,500 square yards. The warehouses were rented to different firms for ₹50,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, said the officials.

A complaint against these warehouses was lodged by a city-based RTI activist, Raman Sharma, who alleged that illegal warehouses had come up in Sector 94 due to inaction of government agencies. Sharma also said that this sector was notified as an open space and construction was banned as per Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex Master Plan.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Russia approves first Covid-19 prescription drug for sale in pharmacies
Sep 18, 2020 23:26 IST
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Sep 18, 2020 21:17 IST
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Sep 18, 2020 23:01 IST
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
Sep 18, 2020 20:58 IST

latest news

L-G orders redrafting fresh policy for containment zones, better surveillance of Covid cases
Sep 18, 2020 23:58 IST
Covid-19 outbreak at children’s homes in Mumbai: Human rights body asks state to form panel for better implementation of steps to prevent spread of virus
Sep 18, 2020 23:59 IST
One half of Sarai Kale Khan Flyover closed for traffic for a fortnight for repairs
Sep 18, 2020 23:58 IST
Haryana: Mobile health teams to increase personal visits to home isolated Covid-19 patients
Sep 18, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.