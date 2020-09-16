Gurugram: 28-year-old man beaten to death; personal enmity suspected

Gurugram: Ten days after a 28-year-old man came to the city in search of a job, he died of injuries suffered from an assault by two unidentified men on Jharsa road near sector 31 early on Tuesday morning, said police.

Police said the motive for the alleged murder is still unclear.

The deceased was identified by his first name as Pankaj, a native of Bhadaf village in Kanina of Mahendragarh district. Arriving in the city on September 5, Pankaj stayed at the house of his friend, construction supervisor Ajay Kumar, in Rajiv Nagar in sector 13.

In the police complaint, Kumar said that around 1am Tuesday, a woman had come to visit Pankaj.

”Pankaj told me to withdraw some money from his account. I withdrew ₹500 and gave it to him and went to the roof to lie down on a folding bed,” it read. “After the woman left, Pankaj came to the terrace and was talking to someone on the phone. He said he has to meet someone and asked me to accompany him.”

At around 2.10 am, said police, they rode a motorcycle towards Atul Kataria Chowk. Near a restaurant on Jharsa service road, the motorcycle broke down. While dragging the vehicle towards the nearest fuel station, two men arrived on a white scooter and intercepted them.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The suspects parked their scooter and slapped the victims. Ajay managed to run and hide in a lane nearby. Pankaj was severely beaten up and kicked. The assailants then left on their scooter and also took the keys of the motorcycle along.”

Kumar allegedly told police that Pankaj had lost consciousness and a commuter helped rush him to a private hospital in Jharsa. “After treatment, I gave him a medicine and we returned home. At 5am, he complained of severe pain in his private parts where the accused had kicked him repeatedly. So, I took him to a private hospital in sector 13, from where he was referred to another private hospital in sector 38. The doctors then referred him to civil hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.”

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “Personal enmity could be the reason for the alleged murder. The victim had received a phone call following which he and his friend went to meet someone. The victim’s phone is locked at the moment. We will check the call detail records and ascertain who had made the phone call. We are also checking CCTVs in the area to trace the suspects.”

The victim’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem. A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at sector 40 police station on Tuesday, said police.