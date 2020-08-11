Gurugram: 35-yr-old foreman found dead in Sec 111, probe launched

Gurugram: A 35-year-old foreman of a construction company was found dead at a construction site in Sector 111 on Sunday. The victim’s family has submitted a complaint to the police alleging foul play and has demanded a probe.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, worked with a construction company in New Palam Vihar. He had gone for work on Saturday morning and on Sunday afternoon his body was found at an office of the construction site in Sector 111.

In the complaint submitted by the victim’s wife, she said that she had been trying to reach him on his mobile phone when he did not return. “His phone was switched off. At 2.30pm on Sunday, a policeman informed me that his body had been found. When I reached the spot, I noticed that he had injuries on his face. I suspect that someone has killed him and police should investigate. When I had spoken to my husband on Saturday, he had mentioned that he was accompanied by an electrician, a supervisor and some labourers to the site,” she said.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Prima facie, it appears that the man died Saturday. The cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report comes out. Videography was conducted and the forensic team collected samples from the spot. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.”

A medical board conducted the autopsy on Monday. Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, said, “The body was partially decomposed and the samples have been sent for chemical analysis.”

Police said they have filed an inquest report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.