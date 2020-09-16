Sections
Gurugram: 36-year-old woman dies by suicide

Gurugram: A 36-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the seventh floor of a building complex in the Civil Lines area on Monday night. The woman was married to a police...

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: A 36-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the seventh floor of a building complex in the Civil Lines area on Monday night. The woman was married to a police head constable posted in the city, the police said.

The police have filed an inquest report under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 9.30pm when the woman, her husband and some family members, who were visiting, were at their house.

“The reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be known. According to her family members, she was under stress due to certain personal matters. There was discord due to some issues within the family. After a discussion, she went to the roof of a different tower in the complex and jumped off. No suicide note was recovered. Inquest proceedings have been initiated,” said a police official.



She was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the police said, adding that the woman’s family has not filed any complaint.

