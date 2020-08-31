Gurugram: 4 nabbed with cannabis worth ₹5 lakh meant to be sold in NCR

Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested four men in the wee hours of Sunday from Sector 62 for allegedly possessing contraband items worth at least ₹5 lakh, said the police.

Police said they recovered 64 kg of cannabis from the suspects which they allegedly smuggled into the city from Orissa to sell it in NCR. According to the police, the four, who were travelling in a Maruti Eeco, were apprehended following a tip-off.

The suspects were identified as Keshav, Muhammad Ansaar, Abdul Sabir and Muhammad Sanazir of Delhi.

Dharna Yadav (ACP, crime against women), said Ansaar is allegedly the kingpin of the gang and was involved in many cases under the NDPS Act in the national capital region. He allegedly used to travel in an Eeco car to get the supply of drugs from Orissa and to mislead the police he used to have passengers in the vehicle so as to avoid checking,” she said.

Police said checking was going on in the area when crime teams received a tip off and started checking all vehicles.

“The Sector 30 crime team had received information that the suspects were carrying a huge quantity of cannabis and were coming from Orissa. Accordingly, a check point was set up near the Sector 62 crossing. They came in from the direction of Palwal and were arrested in the wee hours,” said Yadav.

She added that the suspects had allegedly hidden the drugs in the boot of their car and below the seats in plastic bags covered with clothes and other household stuff.

Police said after the drugs were recovered, they questioned the suspects and got to know crucial details of the organised crime and how they allegedly used to run their business.

According to OP Singh, commissioner of police, the police have also seized the car they were travelling in as it was allegedly used to smuggle the drugs from other states.

“During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to deliver the consignment in different areas and had been doing this since past many years. They used to pack the drugs in small packets of 10-100 grams and we have also received information of their suppliers in areas but the end users are yet to be identified” said Singh.

Police said they suspect that more persons may be involved in this racket and they are on the lookout for the others.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 at Adarsh Nagar police station in Faridabad.

“We are working to identify more cases against them. Though they claim this was their first offence, we have reason to believe they have been smuggling drugs for many years,” said commissioner Singh.